Saturday: Fatal snowmobile accident in Lewis County

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A man died following a snowmobile crash in the town of Martinsburg Saturday morning.
In a press release, Lewis County sheriffs identify him as 46 year old Michael Maczynski of New Jersey.
Sheriffs say Maczynski was traveling southwesterly on North Road in the town of Martinsburg around 9:18 a.m. when he exited the right side of the trail on a slight corner. Sheriffs say he was ejected and struck a tree. Maczynski was pronounced dead on scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
