Saturday Sports: Championship Saturday on the hardwood

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was championship Saturday at Maxcy Hall on the campus of SUNY Potsdam with the boys and girls Section 10 Class B and D Championships taking place.
Kicking off the day, two former State Class D champs met for a trip back to the states as the Hammond Lady Red Devils squared off against the Heuvelton Lady Bulldogs. Hammond goes on to beat Heuvelton 64-35 for the Girls Section 10 Class D Championship.
Canton met O.F.A. in the Girls Section 10 Class B championships. The Lady Golden Bears beat O.F.A. 55-48 in overtime to claim the Class B title.
On the boys side, the defending State Class D Champion, the Harrisville Pirates battled Chateaugay. Jonah McDonald became the first player in Section 10 history to score 2,000 points. Chateaugay ends Harrisville’s bid to defend their State Championship, winning 63-58.
The final game of the night pitted Canton against O.F.A. for the Boys Section 10 Class B title. O.F.A. wins 77-50.
At O.C.C., the Boys Section 3 Class B semi-finals featured the defending Class B champion Lowville against Marcellus. Lowville rolls to a 73-57 win.
The other Class B Semi-final saw the General Brown Lions tangle with Solvay. Solvay takes the win 65-43.
A couple of State Championships were on the mat Saturday.
In Division 2 at 138 pounds, Carter Baer of Gouverneur upset undefeated top seed Brady Worthing from Tioga to claim the state title.
Also in Division 2 at 195 pounds, Tyler Mousaw of South Jeff / Sandy Creek completed an undefeated season by pinning Hudson Evingham of Bolivar Richburg at 34 seconds to take home top honors.
Also in Division 2 at 136 pounds, Lowville’s Micah Roes lost his state title match, falling to top seed Jordan Titus of Center Moriches 9-2.
Watch the video above for highlights.
Saturday Sports Scores
Men’s N.A.C. Championship
- SUNY Canton 72, Maine Farmington 71
Men’s SUNYAC Championship
- SUNY Brockport 102, SUNY Potsdam 75
Women’s Liberty League Semi-Finals
- Vassar 79, St. Lawrence 49
Women’s ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals
- Clarkson 2, Colgate 0
- Cornell 3, St. Lawrence 2
Men’s Hockey
- Cornell 5, Clarkson 1
- Colgate 2, St. Lawrence 2
Federal Hockey League
- Carolina 9, Watertown 6
College Softball
- Salisbury State 11, Clarkson 1
- Clarkson 10, SUNY Oneonta 2
