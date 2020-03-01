Shirley R. Simpson, 79, of North Lawrence

NORTH LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shirley R. Simpson, 79, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her devoted family at her side. Following her wishes, all services will be private.
Born on September 15, 1940 in Lyon Mountain, Shirley is the daughter of the late William and Mildred (Cayea) Cook. On September 27, 1958, she married Winfred E. Simpson, Sr. at St. Lawrence Church in North Lawrence. They shared 56 years together, raising a family and with love in their hearts. Shirley missed him from the he passed away on December 19, 2014, until her last day. She loved cooking and took pride in providing meals for her family and friends. She carried that pride as she cooked for others at Shirley’s Kountry Kitchen.
Shirley is survived by her children, Winfred Simpson, Jr. of Bloomingdale, Joy Sebring of Massena, Stephen Simpson, Jody and Ann Simpson of North Lawrence and Mary Ellen “Cissy” and Todd Hayes of Louisville; three siblings, Beverly Wilson of Winthrop, Marlene Murphy of Oswego and Jacqueline Diles of Seattle; 16 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She also held the memory of her son, Kyle Simpson, her two sisters, Lou Griffin, Dorothy Cook, four brothers, Ronald, Kenneth, Leonard and Alan, very close in her heart.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where memories and condolences can be shared with Shirley’s family at www.hammillfh.com.
Those wishing to honor Shirley’s life, please consider donations to the Massena Rescue Squad. www.massenarescuesquad.org
