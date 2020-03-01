Shirley R. Simpson, 79, of North Lawrence

Born on September 15, 1940 in Lyon Mountain, Shirley is the daughter of the late William and Mildred (Cayea) Cook. On September 27, 1958, she married Winfred E. Simpson, Sr. at St. Lawrence Church in North Lawrence. They shared 56 years together, raising a family and with love in their hearts. Shirley missed him from the he passed away on December 19, 2014, until her last day. She loved cooking and took pride in providing meals for her family and friends. She carried that pride as she cooked for others at Shirley’s Kountry Kitchen.