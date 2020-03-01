Skelly hoping to lease out Ogdensburg city properties

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Could people enjoy quality dining at the Dobisky Center someday?
Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly thinks yes. But some things need to change.
“I would like to lease it out to a businessman, an entrepreneur, knowledgeable in restaurants and taverns,” said Skelly.
Skelly is hoping to lease out not just the Dobisky Center, but the municipal marina along with it.
“People are very good at utilizing property. Better than government, and more successful,” said Skelly.
Skelly thinks leasing could save the city money and earn it something besides. Currently, the city earns about $42,000 per year from dock rentals. It has leased this kitchen in the past, but no one has stayed for long.
When it comes to real estate, they always say it’s about location, location, location. Well, the Dobisky Center certainly has that.
It has great river views. It’s a stone’s throw from downtown. Business people see that, but say running a restaurant and marina there would also have its challenges.
“You’re looking at staffing it full-time all summer, Memorial Day to Labor Day. With the way the minimum wage is going, that’s gonna run you another $15 grand. We haven’t factored in maintenance. We haven’t factored in utilities," said Bill Hosmer, the owner of Smuggler’s Cafe and Hosmer’s Marina.
Skelly floated his idea at an Ogdensburg Council Meeting Monday. Councilors have mulled it over some since.
“I owe it to the city taxpayers to be open to this idea. But we have to see what the hurdles are going to be and see what the hurdles are going to be for potential business,” said councilman Dan Skamperle.
The Dobisky Center was built with grant money. So some of its space would have to remain open for events.
Skelly says this won’t be the last new idea he’ll serve up.
