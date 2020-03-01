Sunday; Carthage nursing home evacuated because of carbon monoxide leak

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Emergency crews worked in bitterly cold weather Sunday morning to evacuate residents of a nursing home in Carthage.
The residents, 80 in all, were being moved from the Carthage Center For Rehabilitation and Nursing on West Street to the community room of Carthage Area Hospital, next door.
The evacuation was prompted by the discovery of high levels of carbon monoxide inside the nursing home’s building at 7:15 AM.
Carthage fire chief Brian Draper told 7 News a level of 2000 parts per million of carbon monoxide was initially detected in the nursing home boiler room, and 60-80 parts per million elsewhere in the building. Both levels are far from normal.
Initially, 35-40 residents who showed signs of carbon monoxide poisoning were moved, and employees of the nursing home who feared carbon monoxide poisoning also went to the hospital. Emergency officials then decided to evacuate the entire building.
The temperature at 9 AM was 3 degrees.
Half a dozen fire departments were on scene, including Carthage, West Carthage and Great Bend. A dozen ambulances, including crews from Carthage, Beaver River, Indian River, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Guilfoyle were also on hand, as were Carthage police and state police.
National Grid was also called to the nursing home.
As of 9 AM, the source of the carbon monoxide had not been identified, but one theory was that a vent on the roof was clogged by Friday’s heavy snow.
