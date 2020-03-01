Tug Hill snowmobilers welcome fresh snow from Friday’s blizzard

BARNES CORNERS, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s business as usual again on the Tug Hill after the heavy snow fall late last week. As a result, the snowmobile trails were busy.
“This might be one of the last times we will be able to go and one of the few times we will actually be able to get out and ride,” said snowmobilers William Graham and Dwight Johnson.
Friday’s blizzard brought several feet of fresh snow to the north country and was received with a warm welcome by snowmobilers on the Tug Hill this weekend.
“This dumping really spicened it up a little bit out here. It’s a lot of fun,” said Ryan McCann.
McCann was among many who spent most of their day zooming up and down the trails.
It was also a good day for business at the Montague Inn where dozens of snowmobilers were getting ready to take a ride, and there were plenty of people at Tuggers Bar and Grill, as well.
“This weekend has been really great. You know, after this big snowfall we’ve got a lot of people here and right away they were here,” said Tricia Garvin, owner of Tuggers Bar and Grill.
Garvin says she’s had thousands of people through the doors this weekend, making up for the slow season this year caused by little snowfall.
Dan White spent part of Sunday at Tuggers. He traveled from Tully, New York to ride the trails.
“I’m up here with a couple of my buddies from Long Island. They came up to ride because we got all this snow. They don’t get much snow down there and a bunch of people back home," said White.
Snowmobilers only have one month left to take their sleds out as April 1st marks the end of snowmobile season.
So for now, businesses and riders alike wish for a bit more winter, and much more snow.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.