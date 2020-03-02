’Above the Influence’ event at Alexandria Central this week

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - An event at Alexandria Central School will take a look at the "mischief" young people can get into.
Alysha Helvie is from Pivot and Jakob Lynch is a student at Alexandria. They talked about a "mischief room" that will be at an event called Above the Influence.
Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.
The event is at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 in the school's cafeteria and auditorium.
There will be a free spaghetti dinner and a presentation on the latest drug trends among youth.
The mischief room is a mock-up of a typical teenager’s bedroom that challenges parents to find where drugs and paraphernalia might be hidden.
Find out more by calling 315-482-9971.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.