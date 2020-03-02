Albany enters last month of budget talks

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Lawmakers and the governor are entering their last month of negotiations over the state budget as they face calls to address the fate of pot sales, rising Medicaid costs and a new law ending cash bail in many cases.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is still pushing for lawmakers to pass deals on complex issues from marijuana legalization to criminal justice reform in the budget.
Meanwhile, Democrats in the Assembly and House have been at odds over calls to raise taxes on the wealthy to boost health care and education funding.
