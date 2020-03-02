Athlete of the Week: Troy Stephen

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Troy Stephen of Indian River captured the triple jump, long jump, and high jump and was named the boys' field MVP at the Section 10 indoor track championships.
The talented track and field athlete was undefeated in those events throughout the indoor season and is headed to states at Staten Island, where he will compete in the long and triple jumps.
He's the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 28, 2020.
You can hear from him and see him in the action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
