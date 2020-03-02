Carol C. Fleming, 94, of Copenhagen

Carol was born on May 27, 1925 in Watertown, New York, daughter of the late Edward W. & Marjorie A. (Patrick) Clarke. In 1944 she graduated from Watertown High School. She later attended Cazenovia Junior College. Carol was employed as a secretary for Ryan Plumbing & Heating, Co. Inc., located in Watertown and she was also a secretary for Equitable Life Assurance Society & Company.