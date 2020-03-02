Clarkson brings home students studying abroad in South Korea, Italy due to coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clarkson University has brought 5 students home from studying abroad in Italy and South Korea due to the novel coronavirus.
The college said the students have been isolated in their homes, and not on campus, "for the prescribed quarantine period of time as a precautionary measure."
Officials said no staff or students have contracted the illness.
The students studying in South Korea were brought home on February 25 and those in Italy returned over the weekend, officials said.
The school has arranged for the students to complete their academic requirements online.
