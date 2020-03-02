Clayton police say apparent luring incident was a prank

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clayton village police have wrapped up their investigation into a report of two young men trying to lure girls into their car with candy.
It turns out it was a prank.
Police Chief Kevin Patenaude says the two Thousand Islands Central students weren't actually trying to lure the two Guardino Elementary students into their car on February 24.
When police learned their identities, the 17 year olds were very remorseful and had no criminal intent when they asked the girls if they wanted some candy.
"Poor judgement by the teenagers turned into a situation that was taken very seriously, and we're glad to report that everyone is safe and there's no criminals out there looking to lure children into their car or anything else."
The young girls, who ran to a nearby relative's house and reported the incident, did the right thing, Patenaude said.
Police had increased their presence at the school in response.
