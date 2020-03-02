Comments sought on managing cormorants

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The federal government is asking for your thoughts on birds that live along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario waterfronts.
The U.S. Department of Interior's Fish and Wildlife Service is taking public comments about their management strategy for the double-crested cormorants.
These birds have been known to eat many fish when they migrate back to the water in the spring and summer, creating problems for the local eco-system and for recreational fishing, which brings thousands of dollars into the region every year.
"In recent years, there's been a noticeable increase in the cormorant population. There has to be some type of balance, and you know part of our jobs are to assist our constituents in getting their voices heard and this is just one way to get the word out that you have your opportunity here and so take advantage of that," said Jefferson County District 3 Legislator Philip Reed.
The open comment period will be open until next Monday.
