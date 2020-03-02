Corrections officer gets surprise retirement party

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - It takes a lot to surprise Richard Adams after 37 years as a corrections officer.
But on Saturday, his wife, Lisa, surprised him with a retirement party.
The Ogdensburg gathering included many of his friends and co-workers and recognition from state lawmakers.
Adams started at Sing Sing Correctional Facility, then spent 35 years at Ogdensburg Correctional.
He says there aren't many officers left there who go back that far "because it was 37 years ago and we were all in our mid-20s so we're all in our 60s now."
Adams was lured to the event by being told it was a retirement party for his brother-in-law.
As for retirement plans, he says he has a lot of summer projects in the works.
