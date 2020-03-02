Cuomo announces anti-coronavirus measures

NEW YORK (WWNY) - In the wake of the discovery of New York state's first COVID-19 illness due to the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced statewide measures to combat the illness.
In a briefing from his Manhattan office Monday morning, Cuomo said the state will institute a new cleaning protocol at schools and in public transportation systems to help stop the virus from spreading.
He also said the state's Wadsworth Center is working with hospitals to expand testing to 1,000 per day statewide.
The governor announced Sunday that the first person who tested positive for the virus is a woman in her late 30s who had been travelling in Iran.
He said she's a health care worker who knew to take precautions and is now isolated in her Manhattan apartment.
Cuomo's office said the woman has respiratory symptoms but is not in serious condition.
The Wadsworth Center, which is operated by the state Health Department, started testing for the virus Saturday. That follows the federal Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Wadsworth testing protocol.
Before that, all tests were done through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
So far, Wadsworth Center has received samples from four New Yorkers for testing. Two came back negative, one came back positive, and one is pending.
Previously, samples from 28 New Yorkers were sent to the CDC for testing. All 28 came back negative.
