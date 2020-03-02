Cuomo confirms first coronavirus case in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo has announced one person has contracted coronavirus in New York State.
In a statement Sunday night, Cuomo identified the patient as a woman in her late 30s who contracted the virus while traveling abroad in Iran.
“The patient has respiratory symptoms, but is not in serious condition and has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York,” said Cuomo.
Cuomo said the test was confirmed positive through New York’s Wadsworth Lab in Albany. The governor called for immediate testing for coronavirus Saturday.
The statement did not specify where the patient lives in New York.
“There is no cause for surprise. This was expected. As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York,” said Cuomo, “There is no reason for undue anxiety. The general risk remains low in New York.”
