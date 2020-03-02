Ex-treasurer accused of stealing $120K from Carthage Area Rescue Squad

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A former chief and treasurer of the Carthage Area Rescue Squad is charged with grand larceny. Police say Matthew Christman of West Carthage took more than $120,000 from the organization.
Christman was arraigned Monday afternoon in Carthage Village Court on a felony count of second-degree grand larceny. He entered a not guilty plea.
The investigation started in May of 2019 and police say Christman withdrew money from bank ATMs 159 times. Of those withdrawals, 100 of those were on bank cameras, police say. Last year, the loss of the money hit the Carthage Rescue Squad hard; there was even talk for a while of Carthage Area Hospital taking over leadership of the squad.
Christman was released on his own recognizance. The case is headed to the grand jury.
