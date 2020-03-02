It’s a fun fundraiser for Sammy

Super Sammy's Fun Fundraiser
March 2, 2020 at 9:02 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 9:02 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Super Sammy's Fun Fundraiser is this weekend.

Cindy Cornwell is Sammy's grandmother and Jacie Gutierrez is organizing the event.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Sammy just turned 2 and was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 7 months old. And today's his last chemo and spinal.

The fundraiser is from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Watertown.

There will be fun family activities.

It costs $12 for adults and $8 for children.

Call 315-775-6633 if you’d like to donate.

