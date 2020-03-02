James Harvey Peets, 78, of Massena

Jim is survived by his loving wife Patricia, his children, Timothy J. and Marabeth of Massena, NY; Stephen M. and Jean of Massena, Jeffrey and Nancy of Webster, NY; Cheryl Peets of Massena, NY; three grandchildren, David, Taylor and Joslyn Peets and a great-granddaughter, Ivy Lynn Bowers. He is also survived by his siblings, Norma and Elwood Small of Massena, NY; Terry and Margaret Peets of Frankfort, NY; Alan and Shelia Peets; Marlene and Walter Dewey; Paulette Brainard; a sister in-law Barbara Peets whom all reside in Massena, NY, along with several nieces and nephews.