Joseph H. Swan, 87, of Norwood

Joe was very active in the community, working with the Little League Teams, the Norwood Kiwanis Club, the Norwood American Legion and the St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. Joe recently celebrated 55 years in the Kiwanis Club where he was a past Lt. Governor and he also helped build the Circle K Club in Potsdam. Joe held many positions with the St. Philip’s Church in Norwood as well as the Norwood American Legion where he was a past President and Treasurer.