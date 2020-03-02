WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - June E. Reason, 91, of Watertown, passed away February 28, 2020 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.
She was born in Utica, NY, daughter of Charles A. and Agnes Peckham. She graduated from Lyme Central High School in 1946.
A marriage to Robert M. Eselin ended in divorce. She then married Walter P. Reason on December 23, 1973 and the couple resided in Watertown. He passed away on July 9, 1994.
June retired from Fort Drum where she worked as a secretary for many years. She was very involved with her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Charles M. (Kathleen) Eselin of Hinkley, NY, Richard M. (Doreen) Eselin of Dexter, three daughters, Katrine E. Eselin of TN, Laurie A. Eselin of MI, Mary (Douglas) Noordsy of NH, 8 grandchildren, Juliann Gubbins, Wednesday Wise, Sunday Forshaw, Chip Eselin, Kelly Chichester, Caitlin Eselin, Charlotte and Jack Noordsy, 9 great grandchildren, Zach, Elizabeth, Samantha, Nicholas, Everett, Connor, Karley, Haley, Brittney, Haizin, three brothers, Charles J. (Debra) Peckham of CA, Norman F. (Sharon) Peckham of Dexter, David A. (Jan) Peckham of Webster, NY, one sister Mary G. Bibey of Watertown, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is predeceased by her son, Steven J. Eselin, four brothers, Eugene C., John R., Paul F. and Patrick Peckham, two sisters, Lois A. Goode and Elva Peckham and a grandson, Scott Green.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N Massey St., Watertown. The services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.
