Lewis County man allegedly forces his way into town of Watson home

WATSON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Glenfield man is accused of forcing his way into a home with a person inside who had an order of protection against him.
Lewis County sheriff's deputies say 19 year old Skylar Willsie broke a window in the front door when he broke into the town of Watson home early Sunday morning.
Deputies say the home is at 6443 Crestview Drive. There were four children under the age of 17 inside.
Willsie fled the home before deputies arrived, but he was stopped by state police later.
Willsie was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
He was arraigned in New Bremen town court and released. He will appear in Watson town court at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.