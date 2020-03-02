Linda A. Cole, 85, of Clayton

She was an avid golfer. She was a past president of the Clayton women’s golf league. Linda was inducted in the the Frontenac Crystal Springs Water Hole in One Club. She shot her hole in one on the 8th hole at the Clayton Country Club. Amazingly that same night, that same hole, in the next foursome Sharon Klingenburger also shot a hole in one. Linda’s best golf day ever was when she claimed she outscored Earl at the C-Way., she shooting from the womens and he from the mens. This can be neither confirmed nor denied at this point.