Lundy announces he’s buying Watertown’s AAA building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County developer Michael Lundy says he is in the process of buying the outer Washington Street building that currently houses AAA.
Lundy announced Monday that Washington Summit Associaties -- of which he is managing partner -- is purchasing the property, which adjoins The Common at Washington Summit, formerly known as the CANI building.
Lundy says he plans to dismantle the AAA building and relocate it to a lot in Washington Summit, "where it will be reconstructed as part of a new, modern 4,200-square-foot office space for sale or lease."
The space where the AAA building is now will be reconfigured for parking.
Plans also call for a 2,000-square-foot addition to the front of The Commons, which will become AAA's new home.
Lundy says he is presenting the plans to the Watertown town planning board Monday.
