Man pleads guilty in connection with sex abuse of underage victims

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of Canton man pleaded guilty last week to first-degree rape.
Fifty-five year old Judson Foote Jr. was accused in October 2018 of sexually assaulting four victims ranging in ages from 7 to 13 years old.
He pleaded guilty in St. Lawrence County Court on Friday.
He was originally charged with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
At the time, state police said the abuse happened from 2014 to 2018.
In a release, District Attorney Gary Pasqua said Foote's sentence will include significant periods of imprisonment and post-release supervision and he will have to register as a sex offender.
Foote will also have to comply with orders of protection for the victims, Pasqua said.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.