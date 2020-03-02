A mild week ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - High temperatures will be above 40 or close to it for the entire workweek.
There was some rain and snow early Monday. That changes to all rain as temperatures climb above freezing.
Rain could be heavy at times and will be on and off all day.
Highs will be in the low to mid-40s. There could be some fog heading into late afternoon.
Rain and snow could mix again on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings before changing to all rain. Highs will be around 40 on Tuesday and close to 40 on Wednesday.
It will be in the upper 30s and partly sunny on Thursday.
More mixed precipitation is in the forecast for Friday, when highs will also be in the upper 30s.
The weekend is looking nice. It will be partly sunny and around 30 on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.