Nursing home employee released from hospital

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An employee who was hospitalized following a carbon monoxide leak at a Carthage nursing home Sunday has been released.
The employee of Carthage Center For Rehabilitation and Nursing on West Street was one of two people sent to Carthage Area Hospital for evaluation.
It's unclear if the other, a nursing home resident, has been released from the hospital.
The nursing home was evacuated in Sunday morning's bitterly cold temperatures because of high levels of carbon monixide.
The roughly 80 residents were sent to the hospital's community room, which is next door.
Most returned to the nursing home Sunday afternoon after the source of the leak was found and repaired.
A spokesperson for the nursing home released this statement:
“Carthage Center and Centers Health Care would like to thank all of the first responders, the local Carthage Fire Department, police and EMT’s for their very quick response to come to the aid of our residents and staff personnel regarding the carbon monoxide situation yesterday, as far as rescue and determining the cause of the leakage. We also would like to thank the local schools for allowing us to use their schools as an overflow for our residents and staffers, plus the school buses in order to transport people to safety on a very cold day. It’s times like these that we all come together in Cartage and Watertown.”
