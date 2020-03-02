Nursing home employee released from hospital

“Carthage Center and Centers Health Care would like to thank all of the first responders, the local Carthage Fire Department, police and EMT’s for their very quick response to come to the aid of our residents and staff personnel regarding the carbon monoxide situation yesterday, as far as rescue and determining the cause of the leakage. We also would like to thank the local schools for allowing us to use their schools as an overflow for our residents and staffers, plus the school buses in order to transport people to safety on a very cold day. It’s times like these that we all come together in Cartage and Watertown.”