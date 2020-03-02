NY’s coronavirus plan creates uncertainty on local level

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo unveiled new details of New York’s plan to combat the coronavirus Monday, but we’ve learned it’s going to take time before there’s a way to get it in order at the local level.
A day after Governor Cuomo announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York, state Department of Health officials held a conference call with counties in an effort to come up with a plan to test people with symptoms.
Jefferson County Public Health Planner Steve Jennings says the county is still waiting on clarity from the state.
"This is a fast-moving train. We are waiting on guidance from the state on how to submit specimens, how to appropriately test people who have travel history," he said.
Cuomo appeared on CBS This Morning Monday to talk about the confirmed case, a Manhattan woman in her late 30s who was traveling back from Iran.
"New Yorkers should not be surprised. We've been talking about this for days. I said it's not a question of if, but when," said Cuomo.
And since that 'when' has now arrived, Cuomo later held a news conference announcing the state's partnership with New York hospitals to expand testing capacity across the state.
Cuomo announced the goal is for up to 1,000 coronavirus tests statewide per day.
"We want to keep a healthy diligence about this issue, but we don't want an unnecessary anxiety and we don't want people overreacting," he said.
But Jennings says hours after that announcement, the public health department is still unsure what the protocol will include and says it will take days to iron out.
"Thus far, we have not had anyone in this county present. But, again we're going to be taking our guidance from the state health department," he said.
A spokesperson from Lewis County General Hospital says it is ready to adapt to the state's protocol as it becomes available and the hospital has testing materials that can be sent to the Wadsworth Lab in Albany. That's where the actual testing will happen.
Samaritan Medical Center tells us it anticipates going on visitor restrictions in the near future, utilizing its emergency preparedness plan.
