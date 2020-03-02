Packing a punch to Parkinson’s disease

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A boxing class is helping improve health and wellness of people in the north country living with Parkinson's.
Balanced boxing, a program created by Samaritan Medical Center and the Watertown YMCA, is designed for people with Parkinson's disease and mobility disorders. The idea? Get moving.
"If you don't use it, you'll lose it so exercise, exercise. Exercise is key," said Robert Whiteman, NNY Parkinson's Coalition member.
Whiteman's wife, Janis Griggs, comes to class every chance she gets.
Griggs was diagnosed as having Parkinson's disease 3 years ago. She found this group shortly after.
"It is so much fun. I have never done anything athletic in my life and doing this too has also made me more conscious of other things that I can do to stay healthy," she said.
The people who come to the class are not there for competition. They're there to exercise their bodies and minds while having fun doing it.
"The boxing teaches you to think. You have to know what your punches are. When I call out numbers, they have to think about that and throw that punch," said Michael Bova, volunteer boxing instructor.
Thanks to the volunteers, the class is free.
As many as 1 million Americans are living with Parkinson's disease and almost 60,000 Americans are diagnosed each year.
"You have a choice, you can live your life or you can live your disease, and we're trying to live the life," said Whiteman.
Balanced boxing celebrates 1 year this summer. Whether you walk in on your own, or with a little help, they welcome you to join.
