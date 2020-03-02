Ramona M. Zehr, 90, of Beaver Falls

On June 8, 1948, she married Walter E. Zehr at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen with Rev. Gordon Schrag officiating. The couple moved on to the home farm in 1949, becoming the 4th generation on the farm. Together with her husband, owned and operated the farm for many years and was in partnership with their son and daughter-in-law, Vern and Susan until 1994. Ramona was a contract driver for Beaver River Central School for 39 years, retiring in 1998.