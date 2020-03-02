Robert (Bob) M. Santimaw, 81, of Canton

He married Gail Van Allen on August 10, 1963 at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, in Kinderhook, NY. Bob referred to Gail as the love of his life and was always a very devoted husband. A quiet and gentle man, Bob was his family’s biggest supporter and loyal cheerleader. He was very proud of his son, who became Chief of Police in Canton and his two daughters, who followed in his footsteps and became pharmacists.