Robert (Bob) M. Santimaw, 81, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Robert (Bob) M. Santimaw, 81, of Waterman Hill, Canton will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Lawrence Funeral Home in Canton with the Rev. Patricia LaVine celebrating.
Bob died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 surrounded by his family while under the care of Ogdensburg Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Christian burial will be held in the spring with a date and time to be determined.
Friends may call at the Lawrence Funeral Home, 21 Park Street, Canton, on Wednesday, March 4 from 4-7pm. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
Bob was born on April 27, 1938 in Canton, NY. He was the son of the late Edward & Elizabeth (Preston) Santimaw. He attended Canton Schools and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1961.
Bob joined the Navy on April 6, 1962 and served as a hospital corpsman aboard the U.S.S. Everglades (a destroyer tender). He was honorably discharged on August 19, 1964.
Bob worked in a variety of settings as a pharmacist, including at Russell Drugs in Canton, St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center, and most recently at Canton Potsdam Hospital until his retirement in 2009. Additionally, he owned and operated North Country Color, utilizing his skill of photography, and North Country Medical Supply.
He married Gail Van Allen on August 10, 1963 at Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, in Kinderhook, NY. Bob referred to Gail as the love of his life and was always a very devoted husband. A quiet and gentle man, Bob was his family’s biggest supporter and loyal cheerleader. He was very proud of his son, who became Chief of Police in Canton and his two daughters, who followed in his footsteps and became pharmacists.
His interests included canoeing and camping in the Adirondacks, photography, and traveling. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, where he served on the Vestry, held the position of Warden and sang in the choir for many years. He was also a member of the Canton Goldenairres Barbershoppers, the board of the local American Cancer Society, the Canton Lions Club and the Masons.
Bob is survived by his wife Gail (Van Allen) Santimaw. He is also survived by his children James (Angelique) Santimaw of Canton, NY; Jennifer (John) Peters of Victor, NY; and Darcy Santimaw of Hallowell, Maine and his grandchildren Dustin (Christina) VanHouse of Coxsackie, NY, Sawyer Santimaw and Preston Santimaw of Canton, NY, Matthew Peters and Madison Peters of Victor, NY.
Bob is also survived by his sister Marcia Bouissey of Plattsburgh, NY as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, as well as siblings Paul Santimaw, Alice Lehman, Doris Rosenbarker and James Santimaw
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Canton Rescue Squad or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.