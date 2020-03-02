Robinson pleads guilty to forcible touching charge

March 2, 2020 at 10:17 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 10:17 AM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Facing a second trial for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage girl, Lawrence Robinson of Potsdam pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

The 59-year-old Robinson pleaded guilty in St. Lawrence County Court Friday to forcible touching.

Prosecutors says his sentence will include six years' probation.

A jury found Robinson not guilty in December on a charge of rape and two charges of sexual abuse involving a teenage girl, but the jury could not reach a verdict on a charge of sexual abuse involving a younger teen girl.

Trial was expected to begin this month on the sexual abuse charge involving the younger girl, but will not be held now because of Friday's plea.

In a release, District Attorney Gary Pasqua said Robinson will have to register as a sex offender and comply with all orders of protection.

