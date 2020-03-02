Rose “Rosie” R. Brady, 81, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rose “Rosie” R. Brady, 81 of Kingsley Rd, Louisville, NY died Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Lady Lake, FL.
She was born on December 4, 1938 to the late Arthur Regis and Elizabeth (Gaffney) Regis. She passed away peacefully with her children by her side following a brief illness.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Phillips Memorial Home in Massena, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Fr. Scott Belina presiding. Interment will follow at a later date in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville at the convenience of the family.
Rosie was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph E. Brady; her brothers Arthur, Robert, Kenneth and Bernard Regis; and her sisters Helen Green, Dorothy Smith and Barbara Gibson. Rosie was reunited with Joe in time to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary together.
Rosie was born in Potsdam, NY where she attended the local schools. She married Joe Brady on February 27, 1960 at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY.
Rosie is survived by her loving children Cindy Brady of White Plains, NY; Lori (Joseph) Zych of Fulton, NY; and James (Tammy) Brady of Fredericksburg, VA, as well as her seven grandchildren: Andrew (Rachael) Brady, Jeffrey LaVean, Lindsey Brady, Kevin LaVean, Abbey Zych, Shannon Zych, Brady Zych, and four great-grandchildren Emma, Blaine, Nora, and Jocelyn.
Rosie is also survived by her sister Violet Brady, her brother-in-law Jay (Ruth) Brady, and sister-in-law Eleanor Baxter, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Rosie had many talents, but her love of sewing and crafting is evident by her sewing rooms she left behind. Her “Rosie Jammies” will live on in infamy and were worn by every grandchild and great-grandchild over the years, plus countless others. Rosie loved to play cards, dominoes, and bingo as well as the slots at casinos; whatever and wherever she played she brought her Irish luck with her.
Over the years Joe and Rosie spent a lot of time boating on the St. Lawrence River and later enjoyed traveling the world following Joe’s retirement. They became “snowbirds” several years ago, wintering in FL. Rosie continued wintering in Lady Lake, FL following Joe’s death, where she had a wonderful group of friends that she loved dearly and were like family to her.
Without a doubt, Rosie’s greatest achievement in life was her family and the love she had for them. From her children down through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, there was nothing she wouldn’t do for any of them. She loved each and every one of them dearly; their loss is immeasurable and will be felt for a very long time.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 or Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.
Family and friends are welcome to share memories and condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
