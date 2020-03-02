Rose “Rosie” R. Brady, 81, of Louisville

Rosie had many talents, but her love of sewing and crafting is evident by her sewing rooms she left behind. Her “Rosie Jammies” will live on in infamy and were worn by every grandchild and great-grandchild over the years, plus countless others. Rosie loved to play cards, dominoes, and bingo as well as the slots at casinos; whatever and wherever she played she brought her Irish luck with her.