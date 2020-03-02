SLU students, called home from Italy, won’t return to campus

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - 15 St. Lawrence University students - called home from Italy as cases of coronavirus mushroom in that country - will not return to campus this semester.
In email Sunday, Paul Redfern, SLU’s Vice-President for University Communications, wrote "We do not have the appropriate space to allow students to return to the St. Lawrence campus this semester.
“These students will be able to complete their academic coursework virtually, so no loss of academic progress should be experienced.”
In a statement over the weekend, the university said “No student has been confirmed to have contracted Coronavirus."
Redfern declined Sunday to answer whether any of the 15 students are ill, whether any of them have been tested for the coronavirus or whether any of them will be quarantined.
He did write “They (the students) are not being advised to return home due to individual health concerns.”
Redfern also said federal law "prohibits us from sharing the private individual health status of our students except to say that no St. Lawrence University student has been confirmed to have contracted the novel Coronavirus.
"Our 15 students studying in Italy are being advised to return to their homes in the United States based on the elevated U.S. State Department Travel Advisory level. "
SLU is not alone in pulling their study-abroad students from Italy. In the case of Syracuse University, study-abroad students returning home will not be allowed to return to the S.U. campus until after spring break, consistent with federal quarantine guidelines, the New York Post reported.
