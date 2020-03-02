SLU Writers’ Series to Host Memoirist Michelle Kuo

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence University’s annual Writers’ Series will continue its 2019-20 season with memoirist and lawyer Michelle Kuo on Thursday, March 5, at 8 p.m., in Sykes Common Room. The event is free and open to the public.
Kuo's writing stems from her experiences as a teacher, advocate, and lawyer. At Centro Legal de la Raza, she worked as a lawyer for undocumented immigrants in Oakland, including day laborers, domestic workers, and restaurant workers. Her cases involved eviction, abusive housing conditions, wage theft, and threats of deportation. Kuo has taught English at an alternative school at the Arkansas and Mississippi Delta for students who are expelled from other schools, and volunteered as a teacher at the Prison University Project at San Quentin Prison. Currently, she teaches at the American University of Paris in the History, Law and Society program.
“Reading with Patrick,” Kuo’s first book, is a memoir of teaching literature in a rural Arkansas county jail. Her book asks how literacy can grant freedom, why inequality persists, and what it means to live the good life. “Reading with Patrick”, short-listed for the Goddard Riverside Social Justice Prize and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, was a 2019 Washtenaw Reads winner and has also been a community reads pick at the University of Iowa, Yale Prison Education Initiative. As Pulitzer Prize-winner James Forman, Jr. and Arthur Evenchik write in ‘The Atlantic’: “Impassioned writing and hard-earned wisdom set the book apart ... In all of the literature addressing education, race, poverty, and criminal justice, there has been nothing quite like ‘Reading with Patrick.’”
The Writer Series is sponsored by St. Lawrence University’s Department of English and directed by Professor of English Natalia Singer. For more information, please contact the English Department at 315-229-5125.
