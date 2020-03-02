SLU Writers’ Series to Host Memoirist Michelle Kuo

“Reading with Patrick,” Kuo’s first book, is a memoir of teaching literature in a rural Arkansas county jail. Her book asks how literacy can grant freedom, why inequality persists, and what it means to live the good life. “Reading with Patrick”, short-listed for the Goddard Riverside Social Justice Prize and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, was a 2019 Washtenaw Reads winner and has also been a community reads pick at the University of Iowa, Yale Prison Education Initiative. As Pulitzer Prize-winner James Forman, Jr. and Arthur Evenchik write in ‘The Atlantic’: “Impassioned writing and hard-earned wisdom set the book apart ... In all of the literature addressing education, race, poverty, and criminal justice, there has been nothing quite like ‘Reading with Patrick.’”