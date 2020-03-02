SPCA: Blind Pepper

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Pepper is a shih tzu who needs a little extra care.
He's blind, but he's so well adapted to his condition that there are times you might not notice.
Jefferson County SPCA executive director Heather Spezzano said Pepper was surrendered by his owner.
He's available for adoption right now.
The SPCA is starting to gear up for its annual Bark and Wine fundraiser.
It's from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 at the Watertown Elks Lodge.
There will be wine, a buffet, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are $50, or $55 online.
You can find out more at the SPCA’s website (address below).
For more information on adopting an animal, volunteering, becoming a member, or donating, call the shelter at 315-782-3260.
You can also visit www.jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page.
