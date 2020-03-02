Sunday Sports: Girls Section 3 Class D semifinals underway in Syracuse

The Clarkson Men’s Hockey Team wrapped up their 2019-2020 ECAC regular season schedule Saturday night with a 5-1 loss to Cornell. Despite the loss, the 23-8-3 Golden Knights finished 16-5-1 in league play and earned the 2nd seed in the upcoming ECAC tournament. By virtue of that, the Golden Knights earned an opening round bye and will host a quarterfinal series Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14th at Cheel Arena against an opponent to be determined in the opening round series which takes place this weekend.