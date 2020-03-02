Sunday Sports: Girls Section 3 Class D semifinals underway in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Girls Section 3 Class D Semifinal doubleheader took place at O.C.C. Sunday with both the Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights and Lyme Lady Indians in action.
Wins by both teams would set up an all Frontier League Section 3 Class D final next weekend.
Lyme was looking to knock off number 1 seed Brookfield in the first semi-final. However, Brookfield defeats Lyme 53-49 to head to the Section 3 Class D final.
The second Class D semi-final featured Copenhagen against Hamilton. It was all Copenhagen in this one. They head to the Class D final by beating Hamilton 67-32.
South Jeff met Marcellus in the Girls Section 3 Class B semifinals. Jackie Piddock led all scorers with 24 points, and Taylor Scoville added 12 as South Jeff held off a late rally by Marcellus, beating the Mustangs 56-52 to advance to the Class B final on Saturday at 7 o’clock at O.C.C. where they will meet Bishop Grimes.
Saturday night at O.C.C., the Lowville Red Raiders advanced to the Section 3 Class B Championship game with a 73-57 win over Marcellus in the semifinals.
In the process, Lowville junior guard Aidan MaCaulay reached a milestone as he scored his 1,000th career point in the victory. Macaulay finished with 22 points on the night to lead the Red Raiders attack and now has 1,017 points for his career.
Lowville will meet Solvay in the Class B title game this coming Saturday at 4 PM at O.C.C.
The SUNY Canton Men’s Basketball Team will be a part of March Madness. The Roos qualified for the NCAA Division 3 Men’s Tourney Saturday with a 72-71 win over Maine-Farmington in the North Atlantic Conferece Championship.
The hoops team joins the women’s lacrosse team as the only teams in SUNY Canton history to qualify for the NCAA tournament.
Canton will find out their first round opponent and destination Monday at 12:30 PM when the NCAA Division 3 Men’s Basketball selection show will take place.
The Clarkson Men’s Hockey Team wrapped up their 2019-2020 ECAC regular season schedule Saturday night with a 5-1 loss to Cornell. Despite the loss, the 23-8-3 Golden Knights finished 16-5-1 in league play and earned the 2nd seed in the upcoming ECAC tournament. By virtue of that, the Golden Knights earned an opening round bye and will host a quarterfinal series Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14th at Cheel Arena against an opponent to be determined in the opening round series which takes place this weekend.
Speaking of opening round play, the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence are the 12th seed in the ECAC playoffs and hit the road for a 1st round series against 5th seed Harvard this Friday, Saturday and Sunday if necessary.
The Clarkson Lady Golden Knights punched their ticket to the ECAC Women’s Hockey semifinals with a two game sweep of Colgate in their opening round series over the weekend.
The 3rd seeded Lady Golden Knights now travel to Ithaca for the ECAC semifinals where they will 2nd seed Princeton on Saturday.
These two teams split their season series with Clarkson winning 2-1 at Cheel and Princeton winning 2-1 at home.
Sunday Sports Scores
College Softball
- SUNY Oneonta 10, Clarkson 4
- Salisbury State 7, Clarkson 0
