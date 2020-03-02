SUNY Potsdam, Clarkson, join SLU in bringing home students due to coronavirus.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Add Clarkson University and SUNY Potsdam to the list of north country colleges reacting to the novel coronavirus. Both colleges are joining St. Lawrence University in bringing students back and they’ll be in quarantine at home, not on the campuses.
Five students from Clarkson are returning from Italy and South Korea and will be going into two-week quarantines at their homes.
“Everyone has been very cooperative and understanding as we look at the guidelines that have been given to us by the Centers for Disease Control,” said Kelly Chezum, Clarkson University spokesperson.
South Korea and Italy have both been moved into higher risk categories because of coronavirus outbreaks.
SUNY Potsdam has decided it's time for 2 students studying in Italy to come home.
“Italy, as you know, is currently subject to a level 3 travel advisory from the CDC and from the U.S. State Department. Plans are in the works for those students who are in Italy to be returning home,” said Alexandra Jacobs Wilke, SUNY Potsdam director public relations.
St. Lawrence University would not say if any of 15 students coming back from Italy will be quarantined.
SUNY Potsdam isn't sure yet if their students will quarantine.
Colleges are planning ahead. They have more students in other study-abroad programs in other countries. If travel advisories change, some of those students may have to be brought home too.
Colleges also have short-term study abroad trips and programs that may last only a week or two. SUNY Potsdam is canceling all of those for this semester.
“There wasn't any good blanket way that we could responsibly make alternate plans, just knowing how fluid and how changing the nature of this virus is,” said Jacobs Wilke.
Clarkson, SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton all said no staff or students have contracted the disease. SUNY Canton has no study abroad students in Italy or South Korea. St. Lawrence University said no student has been confirmed to have the disease.
