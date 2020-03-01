Wet week ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A few snow showers tonight before rain moves in tomorrow.
Overnight tonight our temperatures will be warming as we start to get winds out of the south. Tomorrow will be a much warmer day as highs will warm into the 40′s. With the warmer weather also comes rain chances. Rain will become widespread tomorrow afternoon and could be heavy at times.
Rain and snow chances will stay in the forecast all week.
Things look to start drying out some as we head into next weekend. With that said there are some signs that we could see some moisture move in next weekend, so stay tuned to the forecast for updates.
