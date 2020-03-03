Boy trapped in snowbank in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Hopkinton 6-year-old was trapped when snow and ice slip off a roof on top of him.
State police say the boy went outside his Wilson Road home on February 23 and was buried by a large amount of ice and snow that fell off the garage roof.
When family members looked for him, they heard a faint moan coming from the snow bank.
They dug down and found the boy face down in about two feet of snow.
Troopers helped the family warm the child with thermal blankets until Tri-Town Rescue arrived and took him to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
He was released from the hospital later.
