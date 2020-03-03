Bushfires out in Australia’s New South Wales

(Gray News) – It’s over for now.
After eight months of non-stop bushfires, the Australian state of New South Wales is no longer burning.
"For the first time since early July 2019, there is currently no active bush or grass fires in #NSW," New South Wales Rural Fire Service tweeted. "That's more than 240 days of fire activity for the state."
The devastating fires killed more than two dozen people and destroyed thousands of homes. An estimated 500 million animals died in the inferno, according to the University of Sydney.
Even with the flames extinguished, the threat remains.
The fire danger rating in sections of NSW remains high to very high.
Heavy rains of up to 4 inches forecast for the next week could give firefighters some more breathing room in the days ahead.
