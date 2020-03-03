Carthage Area Rescue Squad works to regain public’s trust after embezzlement arrest

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Members of the Carthage Area Rescue Squad are speaking about the loss of $120,000 - allegedly at the hands of the squad’s former chief and treasurer.
After the arrest of Matthew Christman, the new chief of the Carthage Area Rescue Squad says the organization wants to move forward and is taking steps to make sure an embezzlement doesn’t happen again.
Squad Chief of Operations Amanda Henry says that more than one set of eyes will be looking over the money that comes in and out of the organization after police say more than $120,000 was embezzled by Christman though ATM transactions.
"We have put financial polices in place, just make sure this can't happen in the future. Moving forward we are going to be more vigilant with the way that our records are kept. We have dual check signers, we no longer have ATM cards where people have access to our finances," said Henry.
Henry, who became chief after the money was discovered missing, says the squad has updated its polices, restructured, and made the board of directors all volunteers. Henry says the incident has shaken the community's faith in the squad.
"The community deserves more from a public service than I think they what they had previously, so we are just looking to do the best we can to provide that service for the community," she said.
To gain trust back, squad officials say they are trying to have more of a presence at events in the Carthage area. A public relations coordinator position has been created to help do that.
“It did destroy a big image of who we were as an ambulance agency and as people, so I kind of came in as the public relations coordinator to restructure ourselves and show people we are not what we were in the past,” said Nicholas Koepsell, public relations coordinator.
Henry says when it comes to the rescue squad’s finances, it’s doing okay thanks in part to getting a $100,000 payment from the squad’s insurance company.
