Carthage man going to prison in connection with sexual abuse of toddler

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 24 year old Carthage man is going to prison in connection with the sexual and physical abuse of a toddler.
Javon Marshall was sentenced Tuesday in Jefferson County Court to 2 1/2 years in prison and 10 years post-release supervision. He must register as a sex offender after his release from prison.
Marshall was originally charged with counts of second-degree sex abuse, first-degree sex abuse, second-degree and third-degree assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.
On September 27, 2018, Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber requested assistance from state police with a reported sexual and physical abuse of a 16 month old child.
The toddler was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center for a medical evaluation.
Marshall pleaded guilty on January 17 to second-degree attempted aggravated sexual abuse.
