Carthage nursing home had no carbon monoxide detector in boiler room, fire chief says

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was no carbon monoxide detector in the boiler room at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, according to the Carthage fire chief.
That’s where a major CO leak started Sunday morning, evacuating employees and 80 residents.
Chief Brian Draper says while there was no detector in the basement, there were 5 CO detectors in the hallways where residents live. However, those alarms did not activate Sunday either.
Draper confirms firefighters later tested those alarms and they did work. He's unsure why they didn't work Sunday.
Draper is confident the carbon monoxide levels were dangerously high because multiple fire departments took readings. The basement reading was 2,000 parts per million, Draper says. Anything above 70 can be dangerous, according the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
