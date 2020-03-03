Dense fog to start a cloudy, mild day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thick fog was blanketing much of the north country Tuesday morning.
There's a dense fog advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 10 a.m.
It will be cloudy all day with heavy rain showers moving in during the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday's highs will be in the mid-40s.
The rain dries up later in the evening. Some places -- notably the Tug Hill and parts of the Adirondacks -- could see snow overnight and into Wednesday morning. There could also be some mixed precipitation in the morning.
We expect to see sunshine by afternoon. Highs will be around 40.
It will be partly sunny on Thursday with mixed precipitation possible on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s both days.
It will be partly sunny and around 28 on Saturday.
We set our clocks ahead Saturday night.
Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.
