Elizabeth Mary Verbeck, 94, of Hermon

HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elizabeth Mary Verbeck, age 94, of Hermon, passed away on February 27, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.
There will be a graveside service in Fairview Cemetery in Edwards in the spring. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home.
Elizabeth was born on June 24, 1925 in Watertown to the late Roy Seymour and Gertrude Elizabeth (Blevan) Weaver. She graduated from Watertown High School and married Leon Edward Verbeck.
Mrs. Verbeck was a homemaker who also ran a contract Post Office in Florida for a time. She wrote The History of Boyd Nature Center in St. Petersburg, FL and had several poems published. She loved her cats and doing crossword puzzles.
Her survivors include her daughters, Sharon Downing and Connie Brown, a son-in-law, Eric Morrow, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Leon Verbeck and a daughter, Barbara Morrow.
