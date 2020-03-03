Garrett W. Loomis Foundation offers active shooter awareness training

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mass shootings have been making headlines over the past several years and a local organization wants to help people be prepared.
Bob Tennies from the Garrett W. Loomis Foundation talked about an Active Shooter Awareness seminar coming up next month.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The foundation is named for a firefighter who died battling a silo fire several years ago.
The event is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 at Jefferson Community College.
The training is free. You can register at garrettsfund.org.
You can find out more by emailing tkolb@sunyjefferson.edu.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.