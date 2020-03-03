Gas leaks from pump at Evans Mills Stewart’s Shops

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - An unknown amount of gasoline leaked from a pump at Stewart’s Shops in Evans Mills Tuesday afternoon.
Black River-Evans Mills Police Chief Steve Wood said the gas had been leaking for about 30 minutes at the Noble Street store before it was discovered.
According to Wood, an employee complained of stomach pain during the spill and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown as a precaution.
Wood said the fuel was headed for a storm drain, but it was unclear if the gas actually made it inside. He said a company from Syracuse was called to the scene to determine if there’s any contamination in and near the drain.
The pumps were shut down to stop the leak and make repairs.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation and volunteers from Evans Mills, Calcium, and Pamelia fire departments were on the scene to clean up the spill.
The store remained open throughout the incident.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.