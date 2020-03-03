Governor issues directive to remove cost barriers to coronavirus testing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says that all COVID-19 testing the state does is on the house.
In a statement Monday night, the governor issued a directive requiring insurers in the state to waive cost-sharing for coronavirus testing.
He also said state residents covered by Medicaid will not be expected to pay a co-pay related to the virus.
It's the state's way, he said, of making sure there aren't any cost barriers to people being tested for the deadly disease.
Cuomo said New York health insurers are required or advised to take other actions, including keeping people informed about available benefits, letting customers know about tele-medicine options, and preparing insurers to cover the costs if a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available.
There’s been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York state.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.