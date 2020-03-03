Grand jury indicts man accused of attacking, kidnapping woman

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 35 year old man accused of going to a woman’s workplace, where he allegedly attacked and kidnapped her.
Joshua Connelly of North Syracuse faces 14 criminal counts:
- second-degree kidnapping
- third-degree grand larceny
- third-degree criminal possession of stolen property
- third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
- fourth-degree grand larceny
- fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property
- first-degree criminal contempt
- second-degree menacing
- criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation
- petit larceny (2 counts)
- fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (2 counts)
- second-degree harassment
According to police, Connelly was involved in a domestic incident on December 13, 2019 with a 29 year old woman, an acquaintance, while he was visiting her workplace in the town of Pamelia.
Connelly was accused of throwing the woman against the wall, holding her to the ground and kneeling on top of her. He then allegedly threatened to kill the woman with a knife. Police said Connelly choked the woman and forced her to lock all of the doors at the business.
Connelly allegedly forced the woman to remove the security camera surveillance hard drive from a backroom in an attempt to conceal the crime.
Police said Connelly then forced the woman into her vehicle and drive to a Sunoco gas station in the town of Pamelia. According to police, she was able to escape and run inside the store where she called 911.
Connelly was arrested, arraigned in Champion Town Court and ordered held in the Jefferson County Jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.
He remains in jail.
